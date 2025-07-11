FARR (Find And Run Robot - https://www.donationcoder.com/software/mouser/popular-apps/farr) is a great, simple app that searches the internet and local drives FAST. I've been using for years. It is indispensable for my work.

Since I've been using FARR, I have changed browsers at least 4 times... from MS Explorer, to Opera, to FFox to Chrome... and now I wanted to try Vivaldi. I installed the latest version of Vivaldi, but it will not launch from FARR.

I wished it did because I really like Vivaldi. So if any one out there has any suggestions, please let me know. I installed Vivaldi as stand alone, etc. I also changed the default folder, but there is no way Vivaldi launches from FARR unless Vivaldi is already open.

Many thanks in advance,

H