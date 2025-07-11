-
kitwalker22
I frequently get this warning about "Error parsing multistatus XML" when connecting to my Google calendar (especially on Vivaldi startup, but even otherwise):
Sometimes (but not always) this goes away when I refresh the calendar, or "test" it through Calendar settings.
mib2berlin Soprano
@kitwalker22
Hi, I use the Google calendar next to the Vivaldi one for a long time but never saw this.
I use only events, never tasks, do you usw tasks?
You can type "biscuit" in the settings search field to get extra settings for calendar logs.
You can set the level to Debug and after the next error message save the log file to disk.
If you make bug report you can add the file.
Maybe other users have an idea what multistatus XML error means.
So wait a bit with the report, please.