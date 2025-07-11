Hello!

I've encountered an issue when searching bookmarks in Russian. In Russian, there's a letter Ё, but it's often replaced with the letter Е, and for Russian speakers, this is very common and natural.

However, when I try to search for a bookmark that contains the word Алёна, but the title is written as Алена, the search doesn't return any results for Алёна.

In other browsers (like Opera), the similarity between the Russian letters Е and Ё is taken into account — so searching for Алёна will also return Алена. Vivaldi currently doesn't do that, which makes bookmark search feel incomplete for Russian-speaking users.

Please consider making Ё and Е equivalent for the purpose of search.

I believe this small improvement would be very useful for the Russian-speaking community.

Thanks in advance!