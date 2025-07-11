How can I get my own Vivaldi email? I hope you can help me. Thank you very much!
-
ConroyEarl
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@ConroyEarl
Hi, please don't post the same in different forum sections.
Anyway, welcome to the forum.
Vivaldi use a
Mail Reputation system.
It will take some time until your account get activated,it depends on how you participate on the forum, Vivaldi social and the usage of the sync system.
Cheers, mib
-
@ConroyEarl welcome to the forum! Getting access to a Vivaldi email address requires you to first gain community reputation. For details see here https://vivaldi.com/blog/community/two-factor-authentication-for-vivaldi-accounts/#Vivaldi_Webmail_access_is_now_linked_to_a_reputation_system
Note that you can use the email client that is integrated in the Vivaldi web browser without having earned any reputation. It works with any IMAP or POP3 Email address you may already have.
-
ConroyEarl
@mib2berlin
Thank you very much for your reply. I just looked at the instructions and I will try my best to be active in our forum!