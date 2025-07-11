Last year I posted a thread saying that I was "sold" on Vivaldi, but things have now changed. In the last half-year, Vivaldi has been frozen most of the time. I have a few windows that have hundreds (maybe more than hundreds) of open tabs, but that wasn't a problem in the past. What is happening now is that Vivaldi is mostly frozen, meaning that clicking on a tab gives me no response. I do think it might have something to do with windows or tabs that have hibernated, but I am not sure.

My computer is pretty new, about four years old. It is all solid state (in case that makes a difference). Closing and reopening Vivaldi does not fix this problem, as I may be able to get a response on the first couple clicks I make after reopening it, but then it stops responding.

This program has always been buggy, and nothing has changed. I am now using Chrome for most of my web work.