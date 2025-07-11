-
Last year I posted a thread saying that I was "sold" on Vivaldi, but things have now changed. In the last half-year, Vivaldi has been frozen most of the time. I have a few windows that have hundreds (maybe more than hundreds) of open tabs, but that wasn't a problem in the past. What is happening now is that Vivaldi is mostly frozen, meaning that clicking on a tab gives me no response. I do think it might have something to do with windows or tabs that have hibernated, but I am not sure.
My computer is pretty new, about four years old. It is all solid state (in case that makes a difference). Closing and reopening Vivaldi does not fix this problem, as I may be able to get a response on the first couple clicks I make after reopening it, but then it stops responding.
This program has always been buggy, and nothing has changed. I am now using Chrome for most of my web work.
mib2berlin Soprano
@CalebM
Hi, I can flawlessly work with 1000+ tabs on my Ryzen 7 system, specs in my signature.
The most reported issue with freezing Vivaldi are third party security apps.
Often after an update of Vivaldi these software "Think" is alien and check every process of Vivaldi.
This cause Vivaldi to crawl and the users think it is a Vivaldi issue.
The main browsers on Windows are whitelisted by default but Vivaldi is not.
If you use one check this, please.
Vivaldi is not more buggy than other browsers, Firefox have 20000+ open bugs, the same for Chromium but the most users never hit one.