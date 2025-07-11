@ jane.n said in Friday poll: Private Windows:

how often you switch to browsing in a private window

Frequently.

No, seriously, I often have to test websites in different browsers, and for me, private windows are a good way to quickly do it without affecting my history/cookies/etc. in my main browser, which is Vivaldi.

Furthermore, it's a quicker way to quickly have a “fresh start” for this, something a separate profile for work, for example, would not quite do for me.

I sometimes also use them via “open in private window” to read something I am curious to read but also do not want to log it as part of my browsing history.

So in summary, I like private windows to quickly clean up afterward with just one click (closing them).