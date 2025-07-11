-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Well, hello there!
Friday has rolled around once more and it's time for a new poll.
This week, we want to know how often you switch to browsing in a private window. To cast your vote, head over to vivaldi.net.
In this discussion topic, it would be interesting to share the reasons for switching to private mode instead of browsing in your regular windows.
Ciao!
-
@jane.n, I never use, because it has nothing to do with beeing private online, only avoid local storages. This only make sense if you want to hide the activity to others with access to your PC.
I think that this is often misunderstood by the users, thinking that a private window protect him online.
-
Same for me, I never use it as it make no sense to hide activities I do on my systems on the systems.
It is much more difficult to hide your activities from the outside world.
Cheers, mib
-
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@jane.n said in Friday poll: Private Windows:
share the reasons for switching to private mode
That's ... kind of personal
-
WerewolfAX Supporters
@jane.n said in Friday poll: Private Windows:
how often you switch to browsing in a private window
Frequently.
No, seriously, I often have to test websites in different browsers, and for me, private windows are a good way to quickly do it without affecting my history/cookies/etc. in my main browser, which is Vivaldi.
Furthermore, it's a quicker way to quickly have a “fresh start” for this, something a separate profile for work, for example, would not quite do for me.
I sometimes also use them via “open in private window” to read something I am curious to read but also do not want to log it as part of my browsing history.
So in summary, I like private windows to quickly clean up afterward with just one click (closing them).
-
I use it frequently on Youtube when I want to watch a video but not get overwhelmed by the subject in my recommendations
-
@michaelxx
Good idea, I will use this in the future.
Watching one NASA stream gives you hundreds of recommendations for the next weeks.
-
@michaelxx, not sure of this, YT know exactly who you are, irrelevant if you use the normal or private window. You go only (almost) private using an VPN.
Stored tracking cookies are also avoid by the Vivaldi blocker
-
@Catweazle It's a question of being logged in vs not logged in. Based on my experience, recommendations aren't affected by videos I watch while not logged in but I'm sure they are using all that info for ads and tracking.
Also, I don't think you are any more private using a vpn if you use the same browser because of fingerprinting.
-
@michaelxx, as said in other ocasions, mandatory nowadays to use Portmaster or Pi-Hole on desktop, better Portmaster, it permits to monitor and block all the traffic of each app and even from the own OS. There enter or leave nothing which you don't want, inbuild DNScrypt and customizable dynamic filterlists.
-
@Catweazle
Hi, I want YT knows me, I have a Prime Lite account it make no sense to me be anonymous.
The private window is an easy way to watch videos but doesn't get recommendations for it.
I usually use a second account and/or a second profile.
This is really of topic now, I will stop posting about.
Have a nice weekend, mib