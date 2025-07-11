-
Hi,
only a click on the tab close button (x) helps.
The also configured Ctrl+F4 for this seems to minimize the Browser window instead.
Ctrl+W works again after a Browser restart, Ctrl+F4 stays the same.
Vivaldi is v7.5.3735.47 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) on Linux Mint 22.1.
2023, @Pathduck said in Keyboard Shortcuts not working:
[...]
EDIT: Oh and I remembered this setting:
Also make sure you have not accidentally hit the Disable Keyboard Shortcuts key - although, that one is by default not set so would be hard to do
Yes the Keyboard shortcuts are enabled.
Surely you're joking about the "Disable Keyboard Shortcuts" key, Mr. @Pathduck?
Apparently my version doesn't have that (any more?).
-
@rec00k said in Keyboard shortcut Ctrl+W for Close Tab not working:
v7.5.3735.47
Works for me 7.5.3735.47 Deb + Snap package / Ubuntu 24.04 GNOME.
-
@rec00k Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/