Hello there, I have just one request as an update because I'd like to stop switching back and forth between web browsers and just be able to play Cloud gaming on here. I've tried playing on Vivaldi but my keyboard doesn't seem to work with this web browser but it does work with edge and chrome but I'd like to stick with Vivaldi only please that would be great and I'm sure it'll help others out there as well. Thank you.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Oscarr2342
Hi, which keyboard is this?
Some devices cant be added to Vivaldi, a workaround is to install a page as PWA once, enable the device and remove the PWA.
So it more a bug than a missing feature.
Well I have switched between keyboards but it still does the same and I'm not sure why.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Oscarr2342
So it is a standard USB connected keyboard?
Please add your Vivaldi, OS version and a link to such a page.
Or is it GeForce NOW or someting?
Oscarr2342
Yes it is.
I'm currently on Vivaldi 7.5
Link to Cloud gaming: https://www.xbox.com/en-us/play
Here is my device specifications: Device name DESKTOP-QKBOCLH
Processor Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-8500T CPU @ 2.10GHz 2.11 GHz
Installed RAM 16.0 GB (15.8 GB usable)
System type 64-bit operating system, x64-based processor
Pen and touch No pen or touch input is available for this display
@Oscarr2342
I guess Windows 10/11?
OK, we need a user with a XBox account to test this.
@mib2berlin Yes Its windows 11. Do you have someone to do that for you or are you referring to me?
Oh also forgot to mention. That its when you play Fortnite that the keyboard doesn't work for the movements.
@Oscarr2342
No, we need a forum user with a XBox account and he/she has to play Fortnite.
This will be a bit difficult, I'm afraid.
@mib2berlin Awww ok. If it does happen will you update me? Thank you I appriciate you trying to help me.
@Oscarr2342
Depends on you settings you will get a notification by mail or here in the forum if a user reply to you.
If I get a reply I will ping you.
Cheers, mib