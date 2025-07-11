@ dunham

Hi, please only English in the international forum sections.

There is an extension to the chrome called Celao Grid, but it does not work in its entirety in vivaldi. This extension aims to create a grid in the elementor (site page builder in wordpress), but when I use this extension in vivaldi, the fine-tuning arrows of measures that exist in the elementor do not appear preventing to perform fine-tuning.

Many Chrome extensions are not work in Vivaldi or cause even issues.

This is because Vivaldi use it's own user interface and develop own features different from other Chromium browsers.

You can report it to the Celao Grid developers, if you get an answer you can create a bug report for the Vivaldi developers with this information.

Some extension developers work together with Vivaldi to get there extensions to work in Vivaldi, other told the users: Use other browser.