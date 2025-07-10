-
pantheonenjoyer
Hi everyone
I'm new to Vivaldi and so far really enjoying it but wondering why it comes with so much bloat in the bookmarks?
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@pantheonenjoyer
Hi, all browsers add default bookmarks or similar to the start page but for Vivaldi it is the only way to get income.
Check the Vivaldi Business Model blog.
I f you want to remove all open the bookmark panel, select all folders, delete.
Then use the < icon open Delete and wipe the content with the icon.
-
@pantheonenjoyer
Huh, at least in android/Vivaldi you can delete recommendations in Bookmarks and reliably hide the "Add shortcut to Startpage" item. And don't think about it anymore.
Compare with UI android/Brave browser!