SoonerChris
I can see the folder view when I open the panel. However the folder view is missing when the page is actually open. I can't for the life of me figure out how to make it visible. Help please.
mib2berlin Soprano
@SoonerChris
Hi, I guess you have to click on the mail icon again.
Another way is to click on the mail icon in the status bar and choose > Show Mail.
@SoonerChris to add to what @mib2berlin said, what you are looking for is called Mail Panel in Vivaldi. Here's the short but comprehensive help page on it https://help.vivaldi.com/mail/mail-get-started/mail-panel/