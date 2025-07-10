-
Seemingly overnight something changed where all my browser shortcuts stopped working. I was able to pull up Edge and Chrome but cannot open or reinstall Vivaldi.
mib2berlin Soprano
@chelita75
Hi, please check if a Vivaldi process is still running in the Windows Task Manager.
If not copy
%USERPROFILE%\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\and paste it in the address bar of the Windows Explorer.
Search for a file
lockfile, delete it.
@chelita75 Was this an "All users" install or just a regular install? I have seen this installer error a few times there - but otherwise both errors may be related to Windows' parental controls.