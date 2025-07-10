-
fred8615 Patron Supporters
All I did was enable the Start page Privacy statistics instead of the widget, but when I turned it off, Add Widgets disappeared too. And nothing I've tried, including turning the Dashboard on and on, will bring it back.
Any ideas?
-
ThePfromtheO Ambassador Translator
@fred8615 Do you speak about add widgets to the Dashboard?
Or about the experimental feature to add widgets to the Speed Dial Groups?
-
ThePfromtheO Ambassador Translator
@fred8615 said in Dashboard Add Widget button has disappeared!:
turning the Dashboard on and on
Sorry, I got it
-
@fred8615
Does "enable widgets" not help in the quick settings on the express panel?
-
This post is deleted!