New update broke middle-clicking the sidebar, and made the search bar auto-complete despite having it turned off.
-
Since a recent update, I have no longer been able to middle-click webpages I have pinned on the sidebar, select text on a webpage and drag it into the new tab section to search for it, and also the search bar keeps auto-completing things from my history and search suggestions despite having this behaviour turned off, and changing the priority order of the search address. These issues are very frustrating.. Other than updating I have not changed anything to cause this.
-
@DistantLegacy
Hi, updating from 7.4 to 7.5 change the Chromium version from 136 to 138, this can break extensions for example.
I guess this is not the reason here.
What do you mean with "webpages I have pinned on the sidebar"?
Add a webpage as web panel?
What should middle click do there?
Moving text or images to the tab bar is broken, this bug is reported and confirmed in the bug tracker.
-
Hello thank you for replying, yes the web panels I can no longer middle mouse them to open as a new tab as that was all I really used it for.
-
@DistantLegacy
Hm, middle click on a link in a wep panel work for me, it open a new tab in the background.
Open a private window with Ctrl+Shift+N to test it there.
-
That still doesn't work for me though I do think I have all extensions enabled in private browsing
-
okay I dont have any extensions enabled in incognito I dont think at least
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@DistantLegacy
I tested this on Windows 11 with Vivaldi 7.4 and 7.5, they act exactly the same.
Start Vivaldi from a command shell CMD with
start vivaldi --disable-extensionsor add it to your desktop shortcut.
This sort out extensions completely, they are not loaded at start.
-
I did this and can see all extensions are disabled, but I still cant middle mouse anything on the web panel.
-
@DistantLegacy
Hm, I am sorry but I am out of ideas now.
Does right click on a link work?
-
@mib2berlin I can right click on it and go open > as new tab but its not as fluid as middle clicking.. and this is only one of the few issues I've been having lately. I remember my browser said that it updated to 7.5 (maybe I skipped 7.4?) and then everything broke.
-
okay so for the web panels I discovered that the one I have for Twitch works fine but the others don't and also don't have the open option when right clicked.
-
I deleted them and re-added them and that fixed that issue so.. only like 3 more to go
-
@DistantLegacy
OK, this is a bit work but at least you found a solution.
No idea why this happened for you.
Cheers, mib
-
I dont suppose you know how I can fix the address bar priority/autocomplete and not being able to drag text to a new tab and search for it?
-
@DistantLegacy
The drag issue is a bug, we just have to wait for the developers to fix it.
It has higher priority.
There are settings for autocomplete in the address bar and the search settings.
Can you give an example what happen exactly?
Screen shots are always welcome.
-
@mib2berlin Ill take a screenshot, what happens with the address bar is I type maybe the letter Y for example and the top result is youtube.com from history but I would like it to prioritize what I'm typing then maybe having the option to press tab or down arrow to auto-fill. I think I used to have it set up like this but not anymore, and I know there used to be priority settings but I only see priority settings for quick commands now and disabling all of those don't make a difference. I also tried to look for an auto-complete setting so I can search for lets say the letter Y if that's all I typed instead of it automatically going to youtube but I couldn't find such.
(I poorly explained it, but I just want google search to be above the autocompleted address.)
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@DistantLegacy
The address bar feature was completely rewritten for Vivaldi 7.5 to make it the same on all platforms, Android and iOS for example.
This removed the priority settings of the address field.
Many users hate the old behave and want the even older behave of Vivaldi 7.1.
Now they hate the new behave.
I think it is not possible at moment to get the search on top except to disable history in the address bar settings.
EDIT: You can add the search field back with the Tool Bar Editor, open from Vivaldi menu > View or with right click on an address bar icon.
-
@mib2berlin said in New update broke middle-clicking the sidebar, and made the search bar auto-complete despite having it turned off.:
Many users hate the old behave and want the even older behave of Vivaldi 7.1.
Now they hate the new behave.
I think it is not possible at moment to get the search on top except to disable history in the address bar settings.
that is true - i have the 7.2 and hate that i updated. that omni thing crap is stupid and sometimes i can't click on the address bar. i'm just checking what other things broke before i update to an even more unstable version.
i think the vivaldi developers never heard of "if it ain't broken don't fix it", their motto is "this worked perfectly so let's rewrite it from scratch and push it to prod without any testing"
-
@apekiller
Missing features are not unstable.
I mentioned the reason, no way to maintain to different address bar versions.
By the way, you post the same for Vivaldi 7.2:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/106598/address-bar-search?_=1752231059834
-
This post is deleted!