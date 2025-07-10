@ mib2berlin Ill take a screenshot, what happens with the address bar is I type maybe the letter Y for example and the top result is youtube.com from history but I would like it to prioritize what I'm typing then maybe having the option to press tab or down arrow to auto-fill. I think I used to have it set up like this but not anymore, and I know there used to be priority settings but I only see priority settings for quick commands now and disabling all of those don't make a difference. I also tried to look for an auto-complete setting so I can search for lets say the letter Y if that's all I typed instead of it automatically going to youtube but I couldn't find such.

(I poorly explained it, but I just want google search to be above the autocompleted address.)