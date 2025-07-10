-
Is there any way to do this at the moment? TIA
-
@janrif this is usually done by writing "urgent" in the subject.
Edit: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/82121/helpful-options-for-email/4?_=1752171923630
Ok this seems to be an existing feature request with currently 0 votes and the same snarky comment by me https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/76635/mark-importance
-
yojimbo274064400
@janrif ,
Mentioning the priority in the message's subject guarantees recipient will see it as not all email clients show the priority level by default.
-
@WildEnte said in Mark email high priority:
this is usually done by writing "urgent" in the subject.
Hmm, this is often used as spam word in many mail subject and can cause trouble with spam filtering.