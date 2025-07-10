-
kabeljau Supporters
i'm working in a couple of browser based apps like Figma and Spline.
unfortunately i have problems with the very important shortcut ⌘Z :
instead of an undo - Vivaldi opens a new tab.
i tried restarting browser and system and with a new profile.
thx for any hint
Newest Vivaldi Version, 7.5.3735.47
MacOS 15.5
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@kabeljau By default Ctrl+Z (or your Mac "historical landmark" thingy) is mapped to "Reopen Closed Tab".
You can remove this hotkey in Settings > Keyboard.
kabeljau Supporters
thanks, @Pathduck
it works partially; now no new tab is opened, but nothing is undone either
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@kabeljau Then I guess Figma is "special".
Have you tried reloading the site, or clearing cache?
I have no problem using Ctrl+Z here on Windows and I even have the default hotkey mapped. For instance it works fine here:
https://quilljs.com/playground/react
https://richtexteditor.com/Demos/
I don't have a Figma account so can't help further.