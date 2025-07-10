-
TwilightGarden
Is it possible for Workspace Tabs to be saved as Bookmarks. The mechanism could be:
- Creating a Workspace creates a Bookmark Folder of the same name.
- As tabs are opened or closed, Bookmarks are added or deleted from the Bookmark Folder.
2a. Alternatively, there is no automatic updating of the Bookmark folder, but there is a command to delete all existing Bookmarks in the Bookmark Folder and to add bookmarks for all open tabs in the Workspace.
Paired with the above, there could be two Workspace / Bookmark commands:
- Save all tabs from Workspace to Bookmark Folder and close Workspace.
- Open Bookmark folder as Workspace.
I can see two benefits of such a mechanism
- Workspace tabs are saved and synced via the existing Bookmark mechanisms.
- Fewer Workspaces need to remain open, reducing clutter.
I currently do a manual version of this to save my Workspace tabs - creating a bookmark folder to match the workspace, and adding and deleting bookmarks as needed. It's fairly straightforward using vertical tabs and the Bookmarks panel.
Any thoughts about this?
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@TwilightGarden
Hi, you can save all tabs as bookmarks in a workspace and use the context menu.
Vivaldi create a folder automatically.
-
TwilightGarden
@mib2berlin
You're right. But I'm looking for something that's more frictionless.
- Instead of just saving the bookmarks to a folder, the folder should have the same name as the workspace (and replaces any existing folder with the same name).
- There is no Open Bookmark Folder as Workspace command (or I can't find it).
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@TwilightGarden
The request is ambitious, to put it mildly.
For 2. this command doesn't exist, handcraft is in, you have to create a workspace then open the folder.
But I guess you know this already.
I think you should split the request, some users maybe want 2. but don't need 1., how should they vote?
Cheers, mib