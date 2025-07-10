Is it possible for Workspace Tabs to be saved as Bookmarks. The mechanism could be:

Creating a Workspace creates a Bookmark Folder of the same name. As tabs are opened or closed, Bookmarks are added or deleted from the Bookmark Folder.

2a. Alternatively, there is no automatic updating of the Bookmark folder, but there is a command to delete all existing Bookmarks in the Bookmark Folder and to add bookmarks for all open tabs in the Workspace.

Paired with the above, there could be two Workspace / Bookmark commands:

Save all tabs from Workspace to Bookmark Folder and close Workspace. Open Bookmark folder as Workspace.

I can see two benefits of such a mechanism

Workspace tabs are saved and synced via the existing Bookmark mechanisms. Fewer Workspaces need to remain open, reducing clutter.

I currently do a manual version of this to save my Workspace tabs - creating a bookmark folder to match the workspace, and adding and deleting bookmarks as needed. It's fairly straightforward using vertical tabs and the Bookmarks panel.

Any thoughts about this?