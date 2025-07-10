I've noticed a behavior with Speed Dial thumbnails that I find confusing and was hoping somebody could clarify how exact this works, and if there's a way to maintain a specific look with speed dial.

I'm a TTRPG player and I use Picrew for character images. A free Picrew account is limited to only 20 favorites saved within an account. Thankfully, Vivaldi came to the rescue. I created a group of speed dials, and have simply been adding them as favorites. What was nice is that the view of the specific Picrew page was a nice view of the preview of the image so I could quickly reference which character generator I was looking at.

However, I noticed after a few days and some syncing between browsers that this nice display view went away. Here's a screenshot of what three speed dial thumbnails looks like:

Left is how the dials look after a cache clear, with a variant showing the image generator with a blank frame where they character would be.

Middle is after navigating to the specific page and then refreshing the thumbnail.

Right is a fresh bookmark showing the preview image from the search page/the default character shown before launching the character generator:

The rightmost image is the most useful view for my purposes, the middle view is... passable but a hassle to load every time, and the leftmost view is the most prevalent behavior and the most annoying to deal with.

My curiosity is why this image is updating after the bookmark/speed dial is saved and if there's a way to simply disable updating the thumbnail and forcing Vivaldi to NOT use a live page screenshot.

For reference switching to Icon view simply gives the site logo, and doesn't preserve the nice thumbnail:

I realize this is something of a niche use case, but I think it really highlights a strength of Vivaldi as a browser.