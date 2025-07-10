-
GreaverBlade
I've noticed a behavior with Speed Dial thumbnails that I find confusing and was hoping somebody could clarify how exact this works, and if there's a way to maintain a specific look with speed dial.
I'm a TTRPG player and I use Picrew for character images. A free Picrew account is limited to only 20 favorites saved within an account. Thankfully, Vivaldi came to the rescue. I created a group of speed dials, and have simply been adding them as favorites. What was nice is that the view of the specific Picrew page was a nice view of the preview of the image so I could quickly reference which character generator I was looking at.
However, I noticed after a few days and some syncing between browsers that this nice display view went away. Here's a screenshot of what three speed dial thumbnails looks like:
Left is how the dials look after a cache clear, with a variant showing the image generator with a blank frame where they character would be.
Middle is after navigating to the specific page and then refreshing the thumbnail.
Right is a fresh bookmark showing the preview image from the search page/the default character shown before launching the character generator:
The rightmost image is the most useful view for my purposes, the middle view is... passable but a hassle to load every time, and the leftmost view is the most prevalent behavior and the most annoying to deal with.
My curiosity is why this image is updating after the bookmark/speed dial is saved and if there's a way to simply disable updating the thumbnail and forcing Vivaldi to NOT use a live page screenshot.
For reference switching to Icon view simply gives the site logo, and doesn't preserve the nice thumbnail:
I realize this is something of a niche use case, but I think it really highlights a strength of Vivaldi as a browser.
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@GreaverBlade Hi, when you add a bookmark the "regular" way, i.e. with the Add Bookmark dialog, the browser looks for the value of an element called
og:imagelike this in the HTML code:
<meta data-n-head="ssr" data-hid="og:image" property="og:image" content="https://cdn.picrew.me/app/image_maker/2306681/icon_lEJheKIPyTh57wOY.png">
The OpenGraph "standard" (not really a standard) was invented by Facebook for nicer looking web site thumbnails. Some browsers (not all) use this image if found. Lots of social media sites use it.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Facebook_Platform#Open_Graph_protocol
https://ogp.me
When a thumbnail is refreshed it will revert back to the "site image" look.
I don't really have a solution for you... Maybe in the future Vivaldi can improve this and also use the og:image (or other meta elements) when refreshing the thumbnail.
Only thing I suggest is start using custom images for your thumbnails instead. A bit more work, but leads to a better overall speed dial look.
GreaverBlade
@Pathduck This was incredibly helpful!
Man, it would be super nice if Vivaldi would implement OpenGraph thumbnails.
The custom thumbnails are an option knowing this new info. Can I ask where you extracted the meta data in the page? My alternative thought is to simply load that image from the content property, save that image, and apply it as the custom thumbnail. I found it in a sorta messy fashion using element inspection but if you have a nicer way to pull that from the F12 Dev Tools, I'd be happy to learn!
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
Man, it would be super nice if Vivaldi would implement OpenGraph thumbnails.
It already does - just not for thumbnail refresh operations
Can I ask where you extracted the meta data in the page?
The usual way - I just pressed Ctrl+U and searched for "og:image"
I guess one could use a tool like this as well:
https://www.opengraph.xyz/
I think once you have your collection of images it's easy to make good looking thumbnails and maintain them.
Unfortunately the thumbs are cached and do not change when the site's opengraph image/icon is changing.
I do not know if such was whished by @GreaverBlade