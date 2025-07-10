-
artpoetryfiction
I have been filling out US IRS forms in Vivaldi, and when I switch back and forth between workspaces the content previously entered into the form is lost. This isn't a private window or tab so this shouldn't be a privacy issue.
So my question... bug or feature request?
TIA
-
@artpoetryfiction With 7.5.3735.47 i can open a local PDF file, fill its form fields, switch to an other workspace surf around, switch back to the workspace with the PDF and my PDF has still the last entered data.
If i close the tab with the PDF or the browser, the entered data is lost. Same in Chromium 138.
-
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
If tabs in background/inactive workspaces are hibernated, content will be lost when the tab is reloaded.
No browser caches stuff like this if tabs are reloaded.
Tabs can be hibernated manually or by the memory saver, if you have tons of tabs open or your system is using lots of memory.
-
@artpoetryfiction said in Workspaces - Not caching PDF Form Content:
bug or feature request?
I guess Vivaldi's internal PDF viewer (inherited from Chromium 138 core) is very restricted and does not cache/save changes (manually or automatically).
-
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
Not even Edge's PDF viewer - much fancier than Chromium's - saves filled-out data on tab reload.
If there was a case for a "bug" report it would be that Vivaldi does not warn the user that a reload of the tab will cause losing data like for instance firefox does:
When I tried this Firefox crashed
There's a ton of PDF-related feature requests:
https://lonmcgregor.github.io/VivaldiFeatureRequests/#tag=&req=pdf&minscore=0&tagsEnabled=
I strongly doubt an improved PDF reader will ever happen in Vivaldi unless Chromium improves the one it supplies.
And I'm willing to bet M$ is not going to share its code for the PDF component.