Sometimes Vivaldi selects more tabs than instructed when Shift+Clicking to select a range of tabs

My guess here is that the internal tab order isn't matching the visual order.

This isn't too frequent and I never paid attention on when it happens, but this time I might have noticed when this happens:

My daily browser routine revolves around detaching some tab stacks into a separate window right after I open it. This window has all my immediate work related stuff and is where I put my colour-coded tab stacks. This second window is like Theseus' ship. Tabs here get replaced all the time, while in the main window, the not colour-coded tabs and stacks stay there indefinitely. Except for the pinned tab stack on the left, they are also temporary, but have a much longer life span or aren't directly related to work I'm doing right now.

At the end of the day, I move all the tabs from the second window back into the main window so I can close the browser without losing any tabs.

Yesterday, when I did that, the browser crashed mid-moving. When I reopened, only half the tabs had been moved, but at least I didn't lose the other tabs. When I moved them again, instead of going to the end of the list of tabs where I released them, they went to the beginning of the list, which is another thing I've seen before (at this moment I can't confirm if it only happens after a crash, so I won't open a separate bug report on that yet).

My hypothesis is that, in the gif above, they internally may still think they are at the end of the tabs list and that's why it selects all other tabs too. This would be the case if the visual order is somehow not using the same direct value used for the selecting order.

This is not the first time I saw this behaviour, but this is the first time I noticed something different happening before it happened. I've even seen it skipping a tab stack when shift clicking around it once.

Windows 10

Vivaldi 7.5.3735.47

Thanks