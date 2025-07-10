-
Sometimes Vivaldi selects more tabs than instructed when Shift+Clicking to select a range of tabs
My guess here is that the internal tab order isn't matching the visual order.
This isn't too frequent and I never paid attention on when it happens, but this time I might have noticed when this happens:
My daily browser routine revolves around detaching some tab stacks into a separate window right after I open it. This window has all my immediate work related stuff and is where I put my colour-coded tab stacks. This second window is like Theseus' ship. Tabs here get replaced all the time, while in the main window, the not colour-coded tabs and stacks stay there indefinitely. Except for the pinned tab stack on the left, they are also temporary, but have a much longer life span or aren't directly related to work I'm doing right now.
At the end of the day, I move all the tabs from the second window back into the main window so I can close the browser without losing any tabs.
Yesterday, when I did that, the browser crashed mid-moving. When I reopened, only half the tabs had been moved, but at least I didn't lose the other tabs. When I moved them again, instead of going to the end of the list of tabs where I released them, they went to the beginning of the list, which is another thing I've seen before (at this moment I can't confirm if it only happens after a crash, so I won't open a separate bug report on that yet).
My hypothesis is that, in the gif above, they internally may still think they are at the end of the tabs list and that's why it selects all other tabs too. This would be the case if the visual order is somehow not using the same direct value used for the selecting order.
This is not the first time I saw this behaviour, but this is the first time I noticed something different happening before it happened. I've even seen it skipping a tab stack when shift clicking around it once.
- Windows 10
- Vivaldi 7.5.3735.47
Thanks
luetage
@darthgtb Can’t reproduce unfortunately. You wrote an article, but all that is needed is steps. I tried to reproduce it as good as I could which was laborious.
- Tabs to bottom, hide status bar, accordion tab stacking
- Create 8 tab stacks with 3, 2, 2, 16, 8, 4, and 2 tabs, and an additional tab after that
- Edit the color of the first three stacks
- Select the first three stacks
In my case the stacks get selected correctly, no issue. Please work from a clean profile and only make the settings changes necessary to reproduce. Then provide minimal steps. (e.g. create two tab stacks with 2 startpage tabs and an additional tab, then try to select the two tab stacks).
@luetage fair enough. Sorry for the "article". That's a by-product of my ADHD. I just wanted you to understand the context in which this happens, which is frequently useful (I'm a software developer and sometimes, when I receive bug reports, just the steps don't help because the user does the steps in a very specific way)
As for reproducing it, as I mentioned, this is not something that happens always. It happens sporadically. Even on my "dirty" profile, if I try to reproduce it right now, it won't happen.
The crash could be the actual cause of the problem and reproducing the crash is the difficult part.
mib2berlin
@darthgtb
Hi, Vivaldi create crash logs, open the help pages with F1 and search for "crash report" and you will find where they are on different platforms.
As developer you may have the tools to check them yourself or open a bug report and add one or two actual .dmp files.
@mib2berlin perfect! There it is, the crash report. I'll report the crash. The exception says "The thread tried to read from or write to a virtual address for which it does not have the appropriate access".
@luetage, trying to translate my text wall into concise steps, these are the exact steps as I remember them:
- Have one window with multiple tab stacks, some coloured and renamed
- Select all of these coloured stacks and create a new window with them (which I do at the beginning of the day)
- Select all of them from the new window and move them back into the first (which I do at the end of the day)
- While they are moving, try somehow to force a crash
- Reopen the browser
- Finish moving the stacks that didn't move in time (In my case, these last ones went to the beginning of the tab bar instead of the end where I released them. I usually release on top of the
+button or close to it on the right or left of it)
- Close the browser (as in, I'm clocking out)
- Reopen the browser (as in, the next day). Here I had two groups of coloured tabs. The ones that moved in time at the end of the tab bar, and the ones I moved after the crash at the beginning
- Create a new window with the ones at the end
- Select the ones at the beginning to move to that same new window. This is the step shown in the gif
luetage
@darthgtb If you should be able to reproduce this from a clean profile at some point, please report it. Profiles deteriorate, that’s a common occurrence on all modern browsers. I get bugs too which I can’t reproduce cleanly, no matter how hard I try. When they become severe I make a new profile and start fresh, that’s just how it is.
@luetage that's probably a good idea. I have a few other tab related bugs that could just be that too. Thanks for the suggestion