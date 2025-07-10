-
Hello, i use Vivaldi for many years, and i used to behaviour when you search for something in google and by clicking on link it opens in a new tab. I even reinstalled it couple of times and it worked the same way.
But today i reinstalled it again, and i can't find this option to do the same behaviour - links are opened in the same tab, which is not very suitable for me. Of course i can use ctrl+click or or open via context menu, but it's quite uncomfortable.
So, can you point me to settings i need to change?
-
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@Lotaristo It's a Google setting, has nothing to do with Vivaldi:
https://www.google.com/preferences#tabVal=1
Most search engines (DDG, StartPage, Ecosia etc) have a similar setting.
-
@Pathduck Oh thank you, i guess it happened because i didn't log in to my google account, now i will know this
-
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@Lotaristo I don't think you need to be logged in to Google. It just saves the setting as a cookie.
