I think I've seen this before but it was a bug that got solved after a while IIRC: since the last update with the improved address bar autocomplete, whenever I open a new tab outside of all stacks, it shows like it's in a new stack all by itself. This is with 2-level stack display enabled.

Normally top-level single tabs should not show the secondary tabs bar at all because they're not stacked with anything else. Can I get back the old behavior somehow? I'm not finding a setting for it.

Currently running 7.5.3735.44 stable 64-bit