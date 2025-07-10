@ WerewolfAX

Imho:

on android/FF, folders are not supported on the Start Page. Only shortcuts can be placed there, and their number is very limited (in forks and FF-modes their number is specially increased). Therefore, Collections is a kind of "crutch" that replaces ordinary Vivaldi folders with FF.

In android/Vivaldi, folders and shortcuts on Express panels (aka StartPage) are simply part of Bookmarks, and this concept is much better! Anyone can create in Bookmarks or Startpage the "My Collections" group, it has any number of folders, they have their own subfolder structures, with a bunch of shortcuts - whatever they want. As they say - feel the difference!

