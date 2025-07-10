-
Have been testing out Firefox recently and I love the collections feature. Makes organizing and storing tabs and picking up again later really easy and clean. I like the way it puts them on the Start / Home Page.
is this different from when you start with "Top Sites" as the start page in Vivaldi mobile and create new groups there to put sites in? I mean, yes, I see it is shown as an accordion instead of a folder, but can you tell us more about how the functionality is different and how you create/manage them?
on android/FF, folders are not supported on the Start Page. Only shortcuts can be placed there, and their number is very limited (in forks and FF-modes their number is specially increased). Therefore, Collections is a kind of "crutch" that replaces ordinary Vivaldi folders with FF.
In android/Vivaldi, folders and shortcuts on Express panels (aka StartPage) are simply part of Bookmarks, and this concept is much better! Anyone can create in Bookmarks or Startpage the "My Collections" group, it has any number of folders, they have their own subfolder structures, with a bunch of shortcuts - whatever they want. As they say - feel the difference!
https://www.reddit.com/r/firefox/comments/ifesnz/whats_the_point_of_collections/
https://github.com/mozilla-mobile/fenix/issues/5652
