Yes, I know this would be a huge disruptive usability shattering for a lot of people, most Vivaldi users, but still... please?

After much annoyance I got the resolve to come here asking for this change.

I frequently click on the cloud button and open shared pages when I actually want look for a recently closed page or clean the closed pages list.

I think it makes more sense to invert their order, the cloud icon should be on the left, it includes "active" pages, should be closer to the open tab, and a trash bin is usually something that stays in the corner out of the way, right?