I don't know how to describe it, please see the GIF image.
@SJDHKAJ Which Vivaldi version is this?
7.5.3735.47 (Stable channel) （64 位）
mib2berlin Soprano
@SJDHKAJ
Hi, this is a bug happen with tabs on the left.
I thought this was already fixed but no.
As workaround change tabs to the top, arrange your address bar, change back to left.
Will check the bug tracker.
Edit: Updated the report for Vivaldi 7.5.
VB-108301
Cannot remove Space items in Toolbar customization when
Tab Bar Position set to Left, Right or Bottom