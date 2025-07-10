Vivaldi for windows just updated, but now I have a permission notification problem
itsjustmeh
I use a site that accesses my cam and mic, I have went in my settings and set this site to always have permission for my cam and mic. But now vivaldi keeps asking me with a notification to allow it or not over and over. When I hit allow, nothing changes . It happens over and over and only since the update today. Never in the past. How can I solve this?
Bug is already known.
A Vivaldi developer is investigating the issue.
jaegerandi
