It would be really cool for adblocker to have a dedicated category inside settings. Maybe some option buttons inside the category for adblocker to more easily access its functionality and see stats for how many ads were blocked. I would also LOVE the "zap" feature from Ublock origin to be ported into Vivaldi (ie: block specific elements on a website).

(I dont have anything specific in mind, I just feel like the UI for adblocker is extremely dated and quite confusing for new users. It would do well for Vivaldi if lets say for v8.0 release, a complete UX overhaul for adblocker were released.)