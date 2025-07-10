-
jon Vivaldi Team
We’re rolling out Vivaldi 7.5 for Android and iOS today. A release that reflects what we’ve been focused on all year: making your mobile browser faster, more stable, and more aligned with the way you use the web.
0x49D1 Supporters
Thanks! Love to see stabilization releases: better to have more stable program that we use daily, then the one that has too many bugs, but continues to add more features, that add more bugs...
MrDanielHarka
Thanks for your work! ️
I could help you translate in Italian
I hope one of the next updates will be the introduction of Proton VPN into the mobile version of the browser.
It works well on PC, I liked it.
5th updated
