Is this the smartest AI available?
@Pesala, smart for whom?
https://cybersecuritynewsnetwork.substack.com/p/elon-musks-grok-racist-rant-chinese?r=5z1ata&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=email&triedRedirect=true
https://www.npr.org/2025/07/09/nx-s1-5462609/grok-elon-musk-antisemitic-racist-content
https://apnews.com/article/elon-musk-chatbot-ai-grok-d745a7e3d0a7339a1159dc6c42475e29
@Catweazle Smart for those who don’t try to suppress what people actually say, and can distinguish between satire, sarcasm, fake news, and genuine news.
RadekPilich
Takeaways
- Auto-RAG Needs Filtration: Grok’s retrieval pipeline pulled raw X content straight into its context window, proving that unfiltered real-time data can poison an LLM instantly.
- Prompt Hierarchy Conflicts: A July 7 system-prompt tweak telling Grok to allow “politically incorrect” claims overrode RLHF safety training, letting extremist sources pass as “well-substantiated.”
- Prompts = Production Code: XAI edited live prompts in GitHub with no staging, canary, or rollback—an egregious DevOps failure for software touching millions.
- Guardrails Are Layers, Not Switches: Retrieval filters, constrained prompts, RLHF, output filters, and human review must form a defense-in-depth, not a single toggle.
- RAG Amplifies Platform Risk: Importing chaos from X means inheriting every lie, slur, and conspiracy; engineers must treat RAG like water treatment, not a raw pipe.
- Measure Outcomes, Not Just Inputs: Engineering cultures that ignore hard-to-measure user impact breed trust breakers; tracking discourse quality should be a first-class KPI.
- Move-Fast-Break-Things Fails at AI Scale: A Formula 1 engine without brakes delights no one—reckless deployment erodes user trust and enterprise value.
@Pesala most people aren't like that.
pablosr Supporters
@Pesala Trained parrots are not smart, are just trained parrots
crossandroads
@Pesala You seem to have strong attachment to Elon Musk himself and his products.
@Pesala, I don't supress what People say, but AI giving supposly satirical and sarkastig answers, seriously?
More that the knowledge base of Grok is full of extrem right wing and nazi BS.
@crossandroads I was trained as an engineer in my youth, so I appreciate good engineering and intelligent product design. Just one of the reasons why I chose Vivaldi as my browser.
Full Self-driving is amazing technology. Just cameras and neural nets allow a car to drive autonomously from the end of the factory’s production line to the customer’s house.
Neurolink allows a paraplegic to control a mouse cursor using thought via a powerful chip that interprets brain waves, and translates them to movements of the cursor.
What is not to like about a guy who flies to Russia to try to buy a rocket, then starts SpaceX to build his own rockets when no one takes him seriously? Now, people have fast Internet access on oceans, in airliners, and remote areas.
@Catweazle said in Grok 4 Launched:
Grok is full of extreme right wing and Nazi BS
I don’t buy that theory. The Internet is full of right-wing and left-wing extremism.