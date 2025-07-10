Leave a stream running for a few hours (I have no idea how long normally)

Websites such as: https://www.twitch.tv, https://kick.com, https://www.youtube.com/live

Happens on both current stable and Dev builds and I have has this issue for at least 6 months if not longer.

I have had this issue for probably a year at this point, on both stable and dev builds but it seems consistent.

It seems that vivaldi runs out of memory at some point.

Im unsure if vivaldi should be dropping old video packets from memory so the tab doesnt crash or if the tabs max memory allocation has an issue.

But I didn't have this issue with other chromium browsers over the years

Ive just put up with the issue assuming it would be fixed at some point but now my mate who started using vivaldi because of me is having the same issue so I know its less likely to be related to my many extensions

I will do some troubleshooting with no extensions and report the tabs memory allocation at the time of crash, I just wanted to start the thread as Ive been putting it off.