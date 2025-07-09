I work teaching online, and constantly use my camera and microphone. I use a desktop computer with a Logitech webcam. Since the last update of Vivaldi (7.5.3735.47 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) ), the teaching site keeps asking for permission to use the camera and microphone. It asks every time I go to a different tab, and return to the "classroom" tab. The settings for the site say that camera and microphone are allowed. Is this a bug? Or can I do something to fix it?

Here's a shot of the address bar:



I use Feren OS, which is based on Ubuntu and uses the KDE Plasma desktop..