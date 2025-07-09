-
I work teaching online, and constantly use my camera and microphone. I use a desktop computer with a Logitech webcam. Since the last update of Vivaldi (7.5.3735.47 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) ), the teaching site keeps asking for permission to use the camera and microphone. It asks every time I go to a different tab, and return to the "classroom" tab. The settings for the site say that camera and microphone are allowed. Is this a bug? Or can I do something to fix it?
Here's a shot of the address bar:
I use Feren OS, which is based on Ubuntu and uses the KDE Plasma desktop..
-
@dougmn, I don't use Linux, but my first idea is, that it is maybe caused by the security settings in the OS and not by the one of Vivaldi.
If cam and mic is allowed in Vivaldi, but restricted in the OS, than is logical that the site ask for the permission.
-
@dougmn Had you installed by Vivaldi Deb or Snap package?
-
Same problem here on openSUSE, I'm using the vivaldi RPM.
$ rpm -qi vivaldi-stable
Name : vivaldi-stable
Version : 7.5.3735.47
Release : 1
Architecture: x86_64
Install Date: 2025-07-09T17:39:20 CEST
-
Note: Announcement https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/110124/minor-update-2-for-vivaldi-desktop-browser-7.5/7 says "This update resolves issues with [...], camera permissions problems..."
Apparently introduced a new one as well
-
Found a bug report from today morning:
VB-118581 "Camera/Mic access requested every time"
-
itsjustmeh
I have the exact same problem but in the windows version of Vivaldi
-
A Vivaldi developer is investigating the issue.
-
Thanks, @DoctorG !
-
@DoctorG said in Site keeps asking for permission to use camera and mic:
@dougmn Had you installed by Vivaldi Deb or Snap package?
Vivaldi came pre-installed on the OS. I'm pretty sure it's not Snap.
-
@dougmn. anyway take a look in the permission setting of your OS. I suppose that there also appears the permissions of cam and mic. If the permissions there are desactivated, it will ask you for the permission, even if in the Vivaldi settings are allowed. Cam and micro are handled by the system when the web and Vivaldi request it.