i would like to drag and drop bookmarks from the bookmark menu
in the horizontal main menu (like firefox does) instead of having to opening the whole bookmark page.
mib2berlin Soprano
@etc1760
Hi, if you meant drag it from the bookmark panel to the + icon in the tab bar, this worked in Vivaldi 7.4 but is broken in Vivaldi 7.5.
This bug is reported and confirmed in the bug tracker, we will get a fix for 7.5 at some point.
Pesala Ambassador
@etc1760 Try using the Bookmark Bar. There, you can drag and drop bookmarks to reorganise them.
i know