Kia Ora

I have a few websites that use basic HTTP authentication to get in. I moved from Firefox to Vivaldi, where in Firefox, when such a pop-up shows up, it will get the logins from 'Saved passwords' and fill them in automatically; I just tap enter to get the logins to pass it on and get into the site.

In Vivaldi, I saved those logins with the correct sites in the "Vivaldi Password Manager" manually (manually because it didn't ask to offer the logins to save despite ticking the "Save Webpage passwords" option). Even after saving it in the "Vivaldi Password Manager," it still doesn't automatically fill the login in when I visit those sites.

Has anyone previously resolved this issue? How can it be fixed? or Is it a known bug? Or am I missing anything?

Some additional deets: The sites I trying are:

Do they start with HTTPS? - YES

Do they show a "secure" padlock icon? - YES

Do have any duplicate user/password entries? - NO

Thanks