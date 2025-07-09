-
the spaces where normaly the speedials and the dashboard are located is missing , any fix ?
-
@FanderFir2875 There always was a setting to turn it off or on Did you change it?
-
@sgunhouse
I did see the settings but the space where the speed dials and dashboard were supposed to be is just a blank spaces
-
@FanderFir2875 Do you use any CSS modifications of User Interface?
-
FanderFir2875
@DoctorG
I don't think so maybe before when I needed to hide the add button at the bottom of the dashboard but otherwise , not that I remember
-
@FanderFir2875 Accidentally hit F11 or Ctrl F11 which hides UI?
-
@DoctorG
nope , still the same thing , maybe something has to do with the common.css
-
@FanderFir2875 said in the speed dials and dashboard bar is missing:
maybe something has to do with the common.css
Had you made changes in this file?