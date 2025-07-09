-
Version 7.5.3735.47 (Stable channel) (64-bit).
Started today, post-update. No access to bbc.co.uk, just a picture of a dead bird.
mib2berlin Soprano
@bobf32
Hi, no issues with the page here.
Please try it with a Guest Profile and with a private window.
@mib2berlin Worked with a new profile.
mib2berlin Soprano
@bobf32
Hm OK, this can be an extension not working correctly after an update of Vivaldi or the extension.
Start Vivaldi from a command shell (CMD) with
start vivaldi --disable-extensionsor edit your desktop shortcut of Vivaldi.
This keep extensions from loading, better than disabling.
The worst case would be a broken profile, make some work.
@mib2berlin Thank you.