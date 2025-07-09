-
App crashed, got logged out. My tabs remain but it destroyed my workspaces and side panel. Now it says restored workspace. How do I fix that before I will give back my data to Opera GX in people in China to sell?
mib2berlin Soprano
@Drizzle77
Hi, if the app or the system crash until Vivaldi write session files or other they can get corrupted.
Vivaldi cant read them anymore and this is the result.
If you don't have a backup of your profile all is gone.
If Opera crash until it send data to China the result is the same.