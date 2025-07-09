-
derekbellows
I lost my tabs when I reopened Vivaldi this morning, is it possible to access or have them be reopened from around 2:00 am?
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@derekbellows
Hi, check Closed Tabs in the Windows panel, there you can select multiple tabs and reopen them.
You can also restore tabs from the history but it is a lot of work.
-
derekbellows
@mib2berlin The tabs are not in that panel, I know for a fact that I was not in the private browser, which I know don't appear their.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@derekbellows
Then your session files get's corrupted, this happen usually if Vivaldi or system crash, power loss and so forth.
No idea why this happen with a restart.
I never lost a single tab since Vivaldi 1.0.
Only restore from history left, select tabs you want to reopen with Ctrl+Click, use context menu to open the tabs.
-
