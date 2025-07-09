-
Hallo,
ich kann auf dieser Seite nicht scrollen.
https://hey.car/gebrauchtwagen/vw/id.3
Auch im Gastprofil von Vivaldi geht es nicht
Bei Firefox, Chrome und Edge klappt es aber.
Ist das bei Euch auch so?
@PetroL Schon auf 7.5.3735.47 aktualisiert? Da ist ein Scroll-Problem behoben.
Vielen Dank.
Update hat geholfen
@PetroL Ich freue mich, dass mein Tipp half.
