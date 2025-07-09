-
Hello,
I have two examples right away:
I have removed the display downloads directly (as I don't like to have the left side expanding suddenly) and since then, there is no visual signal anymore to show that there is a download ongoing. In my opinion the arrow in the left sidebar could be nicely animated...?
Recently I clicked on a button to upload some data that is then being processed on the server and the page is waiting for answer.. There was nothing shoing me that the page is waiting for response, I wasn't even sure if I clicked correctly and was maybe waiting for nothing.. I think that is very important to display, maybe in the tab, that there is something going on..
Much text..
Best regards
Matthias
@LittleBuddha If you show the panel bar, you can see when a download is running.
@DoctorG
Hi,
thank you for your quick reply.
I have this bar on the left, but I can see no animation..
I have version 7.5.3735.44 on Ubuntu 24.04.
Best regars
Matthias
@LittleBuddha said in Enhance visual signals:
I have this bar on the left, but I can see no animation..
Which theme do you use?
How does the button look like on your Vivaldi? Please upload a copped screenshot.
I have version 7.5.3735.44 on Ubuntu 24.04.
Lastest is 7.5.3735.47.
Pesala Ambassador
@LittleBuddha You can also right-click on an Address Bar button to customise the address bar, and add the Downloads to that.
I am using the dark theme.
I cannot send the uploaded image or the link to it, it is blocked by Akismet..
Best regards
Matthias
@LittleBuddha Please upload image to wormhole.app and leave link here.
@Pesala
Hi,
I have looked for such a setting, but I can't find it..
How do I add the download status to the address bar?
Best regards
Matthias
Ok, here the link:
https://wormhole.app/LO4Oo1#Zrsc4UNdQysr3ng_terj0A
Best regards
Matthias
@LittleBuddha Hover the Address Bar
Context menu Customize Toolbar
Select from dropdown
Status BarPanel
Drag the Downloads button out of editor to address Bar
Confirm with Done
@LittleBuddha Works for me with Vivaldi Dark theme.
See animation:
@DoctorG
I don't see the loading bar as in your animation..
But I see the arrow butr not the loading bar. When nothing is downloading, I see this basket or whatever symbol it is. So somehow there is a difference between "not downloading" and "downloading", even tough it is not really self explanatory.
I don't get it with your explanation on how to add the download status in the address bar.
Select from dropdown Status Bar (where is that? In the menu address bar, I have preselected items for the address field which I can check or uncheck)
Drag the Downloads button out of editor to address Bar (I guess this cannot happen if I don't have the above point)
Bets regards
Matthias
@LittleBuddha I try to explain correct. Excuse me.
- Hover the Address Bar
- Open context menu Customise Toolbar
- In appearing toolbar editor popup select from dropdown Panel
- In the editor popup drag the Downloads button to the place you want f.ex. address bar
- Release mouse button when button is at correct position
- confirm with Done button
-
Aah
Thank you, I have added it. It is the same symbol and for some reeason, now the download icon is shoing the loading status now.. No idea..
Anyways,
thank you for your patience and explanations!
Best regards
Matthias
@LittleBuddha said in Enhance visual signals:
Ubuntu 24.04.
I tested 7.5.3735.47 DEB package install / Ubuntu 24 LTS GNOME Wayland and got with Vivaldi theme Dark the animation of Downloads button.
Had you tried a larger download which takes a few minutes like the Ubuntu DVD iso to see little progress bar below download button ?
-
Pesala Ambassador
@LittleBuddha said in Enhance visual signals:
I have looked for such a setting, but I can't find it..
It is not a setting. Right-click on any Address Bar button to customise the toolbars
@LittleBuddha said in Enhance visual signals:
Thank you, I have added it.
Fine. My first explanation was not good.
I guess text and images helped more.
It is the same symbol and for some reeason, now the download icon is shoing the loading status now.. No idea..
I have no clue why the button was not animated.
thank you for your patience and explanations!
Your are welcome. Well, Support takes time and needs patience on both sides, not all users, and that is ok, are much experienced with Vivaldi's features.
And i am pleased to had helped you.
Actually I see that sometimes it works and sometimes it does not. Do not ask me if it is reproduceable...
But now I have a > 1 GB download running and the status download bar is not showing up.
Half an hour ago, it was displayed on an other download..
Best regards
Matthias
@LittleBuddha Just an FYI... you can load the Chromium download view in a Tab. It's what I've used for years now.
Go to this link on the address bar to check it out
vivaldi:downloads/
I have it saved as a Bookmark with a short one-letter Nickname for quick use. Just peek in on that Tab know and then to see how your download is progressing...