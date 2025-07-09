@ DoctorG

I don't see the loading bar as in your animation..

But I see the arrow butr not the loading bar. When nothing is downloading, I see this basket or whatever symbol it is. So somehow there is a difference between "not downloading" and "downloading", even tough it is not really self explanatory.

I don't get it with your explanation on how to add the download status in the address bar.

Select from dropdown Status Bar (where is that? In the menu address bar, I have preselected items for the address field which I can check or uncheck)

Drag the Downloads button out of editor to address Bar (I guess this cannot happen if I don't have the above point)

Bets regards

Matthias