RasheedHolland
I noticed that when I bookmark pages, I only get to see the name ''Instagram'', so not with the profile name, can anyone verify, and is this fixed in Viv 7.5?
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@RasheedHolland said in Problem with bookmarking Instagram? (Vivaldi 7.3):
is this fixed in Viv 7.5?
Update and try?
(not going to help users running outdated versions...)
RasheedHolland
@Pathduck said in Problem with bookmarking Instagram? (Vivaldi 7.3):
@RasheedHolland said in Problem with bookmarking Instagram? (Vivaldi 7.3):
is this fixed in Viv 7.5?
Update and try?
(not going to help users running outdated versions...)
So you haven't updated either?
RasheedHolland
@Pathduck said in Problem with bookmarking Instagram? (Vivaldi 7.3):
Update and try?
(not going to help users running outdated versions...)
And to clarify, I'm running low on RAM, so loading Viv 7.5 and Viv 7.3 side by side is not always an option for me. And I already explained why I don't always update straight away, new versions might introduce serious bugs and new limitations, think of MV3 extensions that will be shut down.
No this isn't fixed. I have the same problem in 7.5.3735.47. For me it started with the 7.5 version.
mib2berlin Soprano
@RasheedHolland
Hi, where do you see this?
Screen shot are always welcome