How can I add an image - logo in the email signature?
Thanks
yojimbo274064400
Email Signature
To add a signature:
- Go to Settings > Mail > Mail Accounts.
- Select the account.
- In the signature field, enter your signature.
By default, signatures are in plain text. In case you’d like to format the text and add images, below the Signature field, tick the box for Enable Rich Text and Images. That will add the common text formatting options to the text field.
To add an image to your signature, locate the image file and drag it to the Signature field.
[Source: Add and manage mail accounts | Vivaldi Browser Help]
Thank you very much!
It worked perfectly.
greetings,