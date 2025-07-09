-
Ruarí Supporters Vivaldi Team
This update resolves issues with toolbar dragging, email glitches, tab handling bugs, camera permissions problems, and website scrolling behavior difficulties.
Click here to see the full blog post
olli Vivaldi Team Patron
Second, who is the weirdo in the picture?
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@olli The Princess of the Opera!
Ruarí Supporters Vivaldi Team
@olli: Just some handsome velocipede rider.
Ruarí Supporters Vivaldi Team
ThePfromtheO Ambassador Translator
@ruarí: Who is, by chance, also the one who wrote this article.
WerewolfAX Supporters
Ooh, busy like the s with the updates!
Nice! Thank you very much!
And have fun being “high on the bike”.
With high I mean due to the height, of course.
7th updated
@Pathduck said in Minor update (2) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 7.5:
The Princess of the Opera!
Did someone speak about my life's love, Christine Daaé? ️
She'll last into my hearth forever
With a sigh,
The Phantom from the Opera
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@ThePfromtheO It's only a tongue-in-cheek joke since the bike's name is "Diamant Lamplighter Princess" and the photo was taken at the Oslo Opera
Christine Daaé?
I actually had to look up who that was - guess I'm not a big Opera or Musicals fan
@Pathduck I read the Book, it was okay. I'm not a fan of opera or musicals...
Phantom of the Opera by Gaston Leroux
@lfisk said in Minor update (2) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 7.5:
Phantom of the Opera by Gaston Leroux
Yep
I liked it at the time, and it lasted in my mind for quite long. This is why I use it here on Vivaldi. Plus it sound quite interesting, isn't it?
Also, I'm planning to reread it at one time, and I might change my mind…
@lfisk said in Minor update (2) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 7.5:
I'm not a fan of opera or musicals...
I like classical music (but not that kind of entirely classical, e.g. Mozart). Ferdinand Ries is better. And others too.
@ThePfromtheO I'm Rock'n Roll with some eclectic oddities mixed in. I don't like live versions either or go to concerts...
There use to be a BBC radio broadcast called "Off the Shelf" or something like that in the late 1990's. It would take a book like "Phantom" and read from it for 1/2 hour? each day. Area NPR station (in USA) would run the BBC during night time hours and this would be on ~5:00am when I was driving to work. So I heard quite a bit of this story but not the whole thing. I was intrigued enough to find a copy at a later date so I could fill in blanks and finish the story. It wasn't something I'd normally read or have picked up
@lfisk said in Minor update (2) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 7.5:
So I heard quite a bit of this story but not the whole thing. I was intrigued enough to find a copy at a later date so I could fill in blanks and finish the story. It wasn't something I'd normally read or have picked up
Yeah…
That's the problem, IMO. If you had read it from one end to the other, without hearing parts of the next events, you might have liked it more.
I don't say you'd have been a fan of it or something, but still better.
@ThePfromtheO said in Minor update (2) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 7.5:
That's the problem, IMO. If you had read it from one end to the other, without hearing parts of the next events, you might have liked it more.
I don't say you'd have been a fan of it or something, but still better.
That's very likely a true summation
I've recommended it to other people in the past who didn't really care for it. What each of us likes to read and listen to is a unique thing
@lfisk said in Minor update (2) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 7.5:
What each of us likes to read and listen to is a unique thing
Almost…
We two are certainly different: you like rock, while I mostly dislike it, but like other types of music (although in the last time I didn't really listen to any kind of music)
ThePfromtheO Ambassador Translator
@lfisk
You at least use GNOME too.
We aren't that different, then
@ThePfromtheO Gnome is the "devil I know"
I kinda envy people with multiple machines available to use. When I was still working I could always use my computer and internet connection there to work out problems. I have older machines but they aren't really up to the task nowadays. I try to be careful when updating this computer that I don't accidentally do something difficult to recover from
@lfisk said in Minor update (2) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 7.5:
I kinda envy people with multiple machines available to use.
Me too:)