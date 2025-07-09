@ ThePfromtheO I'm Rock'n Roll with some eclectic oddities mixed in. I don't like live versions either or go to concerts...

There use to be a BBC radio broadcast called "Off the Shelf" or something like that in the late 1990's. It would take a book like "Phantom" and read from it for 1/2 hour? each day. Area NPR station (in USA) would run the BBC during night time hours and this would be on ~5:00am when I was driving to work. So I heard quite a bit of this story but not the whole thing. I was intrigued enough to find a copy at a later date so I could fill in blanks and finish the story. It wasn't something I'd normally read or have picked up