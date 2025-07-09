-
Dear Forum,
I have created 2 more profiles in addition to default profile. Now, the name of the default profile appears under the Profiles Menu as "Person 1". I want to change this. Then, I go to Profiles Menu / Manage Profiles and click the profiles I want to edit. The window opens after the click contains the profile picture, profile name as my username and statistics on that profile like bookmarks, autofill, passwords and browser history. The name or any other item seems clickable in this window.
Any help to make me able to change the profile name will be appreciated.
Cheers and Thanks,
Neşet