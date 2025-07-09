I have searched but cannot find how to do this, I want the mail panel to always be open, but only the mail panel. I found I can have the whole panel stay visible, or not, but it is only useful for mail to there all the time. Is there a way to do this, or is it all or nothing?

Thank you.

Edit, I thought the setting Display Mail Panel when Viewing mail would do this, but it does not, for me anyway.

It seems if you have Close inactive panel ticked it breaks this, solved that problem but now all panels stay open even after leaving the page that opened it (eg. translate)