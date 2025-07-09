-
simonj Supporters
I have searched but cannot find how to do this, I want the mail panel to always be open, but only the mail panel. I found I can have the whole panel stay visible, or not, but it is only useful for mail to there all the time. Is there a way to do this, or is it all or nothing?
Thank you.
Edit, I thought the setting Display Mail Panel when Viewing mail would do this, but it does not, for me anyway.
It seems if you have Close inactive panel ticked it breaks this, solved that problem but now all panels stay open even after leaving the page that opened it (eg. translate)
mib2berlin Soprano
Hi, please don't delete posts specially if you find a solution.
This can help other users with the same problem.
Cheers, mib
simonj Supporters
It is not solved really as now all panels stay open, not just the mail one.
Anyone know how to apply this to only the mail one?
mib2berlin Soprano
@simonj
You can try to manually enable Floating Panel for all other panels but not for the mail panel.
simonj Supporters
@mib2berlin Perfect thank you, I did not even know that option was there