Hi,
I installed latest Vivaldi 7.4 for Android on my pixel 8 and noticed something weird. Even though I enabled the easylist filters and even added the OISD small on top of it, it only works for a while but then when I go into the browser after exiting it for a few minutes or hours I see ads again on the tab that was already open but refreshed by going back to the browser. Then if I forcefully quit the app and re-enter it or close and reopen the tab, the ads are gone as intended. I looked on Reddit and saw that a few others are experiencing the same issue.
Anyone noticed something similar? Any workaround to fix it? Is it already a known bug?
Thanks
Cant edit so just wanted to add it was actually 7.5 not .4
@duckducksheep
Hi, I don't have this issue on my 3 mobiles.
Please add a link to this page the Vivaldi, Android version and your device.
@mib2berlin
Vivaldi 7.4.3691.94
Android 16; Pixel 8 Build/BP31.250523.010
And from what I've seen on Reddit a few others are experiencing it as well. The gist is that if you go to a page like reddit with sponsored ads, you wouldn't see them. Then you soft close the browser (still open in memory), and go back to it again in a few hours later, the tab reloads when it opens up again it'll display ads
@duckducksheep
I have Vivaldi installed as dual app, it's like a clone independent to the regular install.
I can keep the clone running for some time.
With soft close you meant it is still viewable in the app viewer?
I don't have a Reddit account, I need a link I can use to test this.
@mib2berlin yes still open in the app drawer. And it'll be reddit.com (although it happened to me on other websites as well, but I can easily reproduce on reddit.com through the browser)
@duckducksheep
OK, opened the main page and soft close Vivaldi for 4 hours.
duckducksheep
@mib2berlin thanks, remember that it could be dependent on your ram and how long it stays open in the memory.
Try to reproduce in two ways, I'm not sure which one will cause it
- As you're doing now, something like 4 hours
- By opening Vivaldi and then many apps afterwards on purpose so Vivaldi will technically still be shown in the app drawer but realistically it'll need to be reinitializdd by the OS. If you open enough apps and then Vivaldi you'll see that it refreshes the app even though you just opened it a few minutes ago.
One of those should be able to be reproduced. If you can't I can add a video of this. This is imperative to reproduce and fix as I can't use the browser with this bug. Thanks
Edit: and also if course please confirm that you can see the ads to begin with. If you can't maybe disable the ad blocker to confirm that enabling it stops them, and the re enable
@duckducksheep
This is such a corner case even you make a bug report and other testers and developers can reproduce it it would get very low priority.
I usually close all my apps if I don`t need them, for example.
Opened 15 apps or something but still 35% memory left.
Maybe I test on my older device with less memory.
duckducksheep
@mib2berlin I'm not sure how can this be considered an edge case. It happens to me 'organically' during the day several times. Ads just start showing up all of the sudden. Happens to other users too. Something is either bugged or broken with Vivaldi's ad blocker on android as it only happens with it and not edge Firefox and brave.
Either way I'll be happy for this to be triaged officially. My suspecion is that anyone that uses Vivaldi for android outside of testing environments has to come across ads occasionally because something is off with the ad blocker
mib2berlin Soprano
@duckducksheep
Still testing but to be honest I never got this issue since the Android version was published.
Anyway, maybe other users steps by can confirm this.
Back in 3 hours.
Cheers, mib
EDIT: I don't even get ad's with disabled ad blocker.
@mib2berlin lol good thing that you checked with no ad blocker. Could be VPN/DNS if you have one of those enabled.
First of all we need you to get ads, then try to reproduce
@duckducksheep
Hm, no VPN or other security software running, will check with my Android 12 device.