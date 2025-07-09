-
Before the last update, there were two options:
Stack by server (the tab's own server)
Stack by servers (grouped all tabs under identical servers)
Option 2 has disappeared. It was the most useful one, as it allowed you to organize tabs when you typically have many open. Now that simple, fast, and effective option is gone.
Why?
mib2berlin Soprano
@luysx
Hi, I guess the dev's simply forget to add it back to the new tab menu.
You can add it back in Settings > Appearance > Menu Customization:
Drag it to the left side.
Exactly. That one does exist – but it only stacks tabs from the same host. For example: if I have 5 windows (tabs) open from Amazon, 5 from YouTube, and 4 from eBay, using the current "Stack Tabs by Host" option will only stack the YouTube tabs together under YouTube, the Amazon ones under Amazon, etc.
In earlier versions, there was an additional option that stacked all windows/tabs by their host in one go. Now, to achieve that, I have to first click on a YouTube tab, then an Amazon tab, then an eBay tab... It's annoying and counterproductive.
I work with many tabs simultaneously. Being able to organize all my browser tabs by host with just one click was fantastic – now that’s gone.
Did this feature bother someone?
Is it so hard to understand that such a useful tool has been removed?
Pesala Ambassador
@luysx For me, Stack Tabs by Host still creates multiple tab stacks for multiple hosts.
mib2berlin Soprano
@luysx
I can confirm what @Pesala mentioned, I open 3 tabs from vivaldi.net and 3 tabs from heise.de and the command Stack by Host created two tab stacks.
Okay, I understand. That's how it worked before, but not anymore – I'll attach an image.
I opened multiple tabs, right-clicked on them, and only this option appears in the context menu.
Could it be my version?
I'll provide my Vivaldi version details below.
Pesala Ambassador
@luysx Stack Tabs by Hosts was removed, but Stack Tabs by Host does the same thing if tabs from multiple hosts are open.
Okay, I understand. I tested it: opened a workspace, launched multiple tabs for Instagram, Gmail, Canva, etc... It doesn’t work for me.
I only see "Stack by Host", and it only works with the host of the current page.
This is an issue. I hope they fix it soon. The removed feature worked perfectly.
I don’t understand why they removed it.
barbudo2005
Use the this Mod: "Group tabs by domain"
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/98184/group-tabs-by-domain
It works like a charm and the Mod has many options.
Pesala Ambassador
@luysx Here is the evidence that it works for me in the latest Snapshot. I wonder if the Stable release has broken it?