@ mib2berlin

Exactly. That one does exist – but it only stacks tabs from the same host. For example: if I have 5 windows (tabs) open from Amazon, 5 from YouTube, and 4 from eBay, using the current "Stack Tabs by Host" option will only stack the YouTube tabs together under YouTube, the Amazon ones under Amazon, etc.

In earlier versions, there was an additional option that stacked all windows/tabs by their host in one go. Now, to achieve that, I have to first click on a YouTube tab, then an Amazon tab, then an eBay tab... It's annoying and counterproductive.

I work with many tabs simultaneously. Being able to organize all my browser tabs by host with just one click was fantastic – now that’s gone.

Did this feature bother someone?

Is it so hard to understand that such a useful tool has been removed?