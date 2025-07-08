@ AliceCharlotte

I think this is a bug, if one manually add a search engine searching maybe not work correctly but sync should not change it to example.com.

I am not sure if you report it to the desktop section or the Android but I guess Android is better.

Add as much information as you can including the URL's you use in the Vivaldi search settings.

I can confirm it internally.

For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-android/

Add your Vivldi username, please.

Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VAB-).

On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.

Cheers, mib