AliceCharlotte
Whenever I set up a custom search engine on desktop that isn't the default ones (in this case, I'm using tenbluelinks.org to remove Google's AI overview), but once I do this, it doesn't work on the Android app once it syncs. In its place in the settings is example.com and any search without using a nickname just takes me directly to that URL, and any nicknames for custom search engines I have set don't work. I've temporarily fixed the issue by turning off sync for my settings, so that I can use the custom search on desktop while my android uses one of the default search options. Am I doing something wrong or is there a deeper issue?
@AliceCharlotte
Hi, I guess http://tenbluelinks.org/ work only on Chrome or maybe other Chromium browsers.
Vivaldi use it's own search engine system.
For example I can add Brave search engine and it sync to my mobiles just fine.
URL: https://search.brave.com/search?q=%s
Suggest URL: https://search.brave.com/api/suggest?q=%s
Can you add your settings for http://tenbluelinks.org/ on desktop, please?
@mib2berlin
Curious, I checked just now, on android/Kiwi it worked too!
@far4
Hi, with http://tenbluelinks.org/ ?
Did you add https://www.google.com/search?q=%s&udm=14 as URL in the search settings?
EDIT: It change to example.com on my mobile.
@mib2berlin
Yes, that's correct, but we are talking specifically about Kiwi browser on android. I added it right away on android, there is no sync function here in principle. Yes, it worked. I check it in file "Web Data". The method itself works on different chromium-based browsers.
But that doesn't explain why chromium-based android/Vivaldi can't use the same data after sync.
@AliceCharlotte
I think this is a bug, if one manually add a search engine searching maybe not work correctly but sync should not change it to example.com.
I am not sure if you report it to the desktop section or the Android but I guess Android is better.
Add as much information as you can including the URL's you use in the Vivaldi search settings.
I can confirm it internally.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-android/
Add your Vivldi username, please.
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VAB-).
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
@AliceCharlotte As posted on Slashdot recently, the official way to remove the AI overview from Google is to add "-ai" to the search parameters. No, haven't actually tried it, but I trust the source.
AliceCharlotte
@far4 Thank you for testing it in another chromium browser.
@mib2berlin I submitted the report, thanks. I tried setting Presearch as a search engine to make sure it wasn't just the tenbluelinks one, but Presearch also got changed to example.com, so it seems to be custom browsers in general don't sync properly with mobile.
@sgunhouse Yes, that works, but that's a bandaid fix. The point is to not have to do that for every single search and to just remove it and forget about it.
@AliceCharlotte So write it as %s+-ai in the search engine definition, no problem.
AliceCharlotte
@sgunhouse I'm not sure what that is supposed to do, but it didn't help. It's still beside the point and not the point of the thread. Google's AI overview aside, the actual issue I detailed persists with other search engines too.
@AliceCharlotte Wherever the %s is in the search engine string, add "+-ai" after it, that will automatically add "-ai" to the query string.