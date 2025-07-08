-
vivaldio9acx
Vivaldi worked fine for me for several days. Now its displaying behaviour Id expect to see from malware not a proper piece of software. 40 processes running concurrently, using 90% of RAM. Processes cant be quit, even with a reboot. When I can get past the grey launch screen the app is unusable: cant access settings, web pages wont load. I can't recall ever using a piece of software that has failed on me this badly.
I get the nature of this project. I simply fail to understand why adding so much complexity and service options in the browser makes any sense when the core software is obviously so badly coded.
Pesala Ambassador
@vivaldio9acx Please see Trouble-shooting issues.
mib2berlin Soprano
@vivaldio9acx
Hi, as you are the only user report this lately something is really wrong on your system.
This is how it looks on my system (Laptop), specs in my signature.
barbudo2005
The worst piece of software I've ever used
Don't suffer any longer.
@vivaldio9acx Check Vivaldi Taskmanager (Shift+Esc) which processes/extensions causing such high consumption.
Check your security software for blocking/terminating processes.
Reboot your Windows to get rid of lingering processes.
Uninstall Vivaldi, download Installer and reinstall in case of a broken update.