Vivaldi worked fine for me for several days. Now its displaying behaviour Id expect to see from malware not a proper piece of software. 40 processes running concurrently, using 90% of RAM. Processes cant be quit, even with a reboot. When I can get past the grey launch screen the app is unusable: cant access settings, web pages wont load. I can't recall ever using a piece of software that has failed on me this badly.

I get the nature of this project. I simply fail to understand why adding so much complexity and service options in the browser makes any sense when the core software is obviously so badly coded.