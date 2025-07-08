Annoying extra mouse movement to access what used to be direct in right click menu
I just got the latest and the right click menu on a tab has been significantly shortened. I personally much preferred the longer direct access list of options. Now I have to expand various groupings to access what used to be directly available, like Close Tab Stack.
Pesala Ambassador
@Freeative Settings, Appearance, Menu Customisation, Tab, to edit the Tab context menu.
@Pesala Sweet thanks! I didn't realize how customizable Vivaldi really is, wow, awesome!