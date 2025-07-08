-
I love the theme set up I'm using. Icons are clean & clear (nothing fancy) but I see in my address bar the Bookmark Page icon is blending in with address bar background white.. Question: How can I change this one bothersome icon so it's visible? TIA
@janrif Hi, which theme are you using?
Make a screenshot.
Need a link to the theme. It is here: https://themes.vivaldi.net ?
If not, then a screenshot of the theme and a screenshot of this page: vivaldi:themecolors
Do you think anyone will help you without seeing the problem?
Your screenshots don't show what you were asked for. Even with these settings, the "bookmark" button is still visible:
Show the problem in the screenshot and provide a link to the exported theme:
@janrif OK you asked for a way to change it so here it is:
.BookmarkButton .bookmark-animated-fill { fill: yellow !important; } .BookmarkButton .bookmark-outline { fill: red !important; } .BookmarkButton .add-bookmark-shadow { fill: blue !important; }
The shadow (right side) is optional, if you remove the selector it will just use a slight shadow instead.
Modify to taste